Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Eviction Moratorium, 'Joychild,' Corpse Flower, Pandemic Performers

Published May 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT

Thursday on Lake Effect, we break down the latest updates on the federal eviction moratorium and explain what it means for those facing eviction in Wisconsin. Then, speak with the filmmaker of Joychild, a documentary short about a child coming out as trans to their mother. We learn about a rare and smelly flower that bloomed at the UW-Milwaukee greenhouse. Plus, musicians Zach Pietrini and McKenna Bray share new music in our Pandemic Performers series.

Guests:

  • Carmen Airs, staff attorney and housing priority coordinator at Legal Action of Wisconsin
  • Aurora Brachman, creator of Joychild
  • Paul Engevold, manager of the UW-Milwaukee Biological Sciences Greenhouse
  • Zach Pietrini and McKenna Bray, singer-songwriters
