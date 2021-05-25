Tuesday on Lake Effect: Policing Mental Health Crises, Milwaukee Gun Violence, MPS Budget
Tuesday on Lake Effect, we examine the role police play in responding to mental and behavioral health concerns and some models looking to change it. Then, as a victim of gun violence and a perpetrator, local organizer Ramiah Whiteside talks about how it’s impacted his life. Plus, ahead of the Milwaukee Public Schools board’s decision on next year’s budget, we look at the district’s financial outlook.
Guests:
- Dr. Amy Watson, professor of social work at UW-Milwaukee’s Helen Bader School of Social Welfare
- Peter Brunzelle, executive director of WisHope; Bill Wallner, Chief of Police for the City of Ripon Police Department
- Ramiah Whiteside, community organizer and coordinator for EXPO-Milwaukee
- Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum