Monday on Lake Effect: Couture Groundbreaking, LGBTQ History, Baseball’s Negro Leagues, Bubbler Talk, Milwaukee Shipwreck Tours

Today on Lake Effect, after nearly a decade, ground has been broken at Milwaukee’s Couture site. We’ll learn more about the project and how it promises to redefine the city’s waterfront. We’ll also learn about some of Wisconsin’s history with LGBTQ rights. Then, we’ll learn about Baseball’s Negro Leagues and why the Milwaukee streetcar is paying tribute to its players. Bubbler Talk explores some of the first Mexican restaurants in Milwaukee. Plus, we’ll look at a new ghost tour of Lake Michigan and get a taste of some of the maritime disasters featured on the tour.

