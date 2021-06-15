Tuesday on Lake Effect: Nelson Mandela Exhibit, Gray Wolf Endangered Species List, 'Crying in H Mart,' KK Can Opener
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an exhibit that explores the life and work of Nelson Mandela. Then, a wildlife expert explains why he thinks the gray wolf should be put back on the endangered species list. Crying in H Mart author Michelle Zauner shares her story of family, food, love, and grief. Plus, we learn why the KK Can Opener's reign of terror may be coming to an end.
Guests:
- Dr. Ellen Censky, president and CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum; Dr. Bert Davis, president and CEO of America’s Black Holocaust Museum
- Adrian Treves, professor of environmental studies at UW-Madison
- Michelle Zauner, musician and author of Crying in H Mart
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record