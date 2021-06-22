© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday on Lake Effect: LGBTQ+ Health Equity & Safety, Summer Skincare, Public Museum Poetry

Published June 22, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, a local specialist discusses some of the health care needs of the LGBTQ+ community. A member of Diverse and Resilient talks about the work they're doing to achieve health equity and improve safety for LGBTQ+ people. A look at the importance of protecting your skin from the sun and the best ways to do it. Plus, poetry inspired by the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Rainforest Hall.

Guests:

  • Dr. Jessica Francis, LGBTQ health specialist with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin
  • Yante Turner, inclusion and equity coordinator for Diverse and Resilient
  • Dr. Edit Olasz-Harken, dermatologist and associate professor at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin
  • Richard Hedderman, poet and educator at the Milwaukee Public Museum
