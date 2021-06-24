Thursday on Lake Effect: Legal Tuneup, Wisconsin Drought, Grow Solar Greater Milwaukee, Pete's Pops
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Legal Tuneup, a website that’s helping Wisconsinites clear up their legal records. Then, farming contributor Dave Kozlowski talks about how the current drought is impacting farmers. We tell you how Grow Solar Greater Milwaukee is making solar panels more affordable for homeowners. Plus, talk to Pete of Pete’s Pops.
Guests:
- Marsha Mansfield, director of LIFT Dane and director of the Economic Justice Institute at UW Law School
- Dave Kozlowski, co-owner of Pineholds Garden
- Peter Murphy and Marta Mont, Midwest Renewable Energy Association; Leah Hoffer, assistant to the village manager of Bayside; Angie Konchanski, residential solar experience manager for ARCH Electric; Elizabeth Hittman, Environmental Sustainability program coordinator for the City of Milwaukee
- Pete Cooney, owner of Pete’s Pops