Thursday on Lake Effect: Design Your Future, Milwaukee County Zoo Director, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the Design Your Future fellowship and how it helps young people change education. Then, the new director of the Milwaukee County Zoo shares why he’s passionate about his work. Plus, hear new local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Angela Harris, MPS teacher and mentor in the Design Your Future fellowship; Breanna Taylor, Quision Harrell, and Aniyah McDonald, fellows in the program
- Amos Morris, Milwaukee County Zoo director
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record