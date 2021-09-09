Thursday on Lake Effect: 9/11 Firefighters Memorial, 9/11 News Media Impact, Milwaukee Short Film Fest
Today on Lake Effect, two first responders talk about working on a memorial for firefighters ahead of 9/11. Then, look at how 9/11 impacted news media and how it changed the way we viewed digital media. We learn about the return of the Milwaukee International Short Film Fest with new programming. Plus, learn about Donald Driver’s role with the Marcus Performing Arts Center.
Guests:
- Ronald Naab and John Sponholtz, firefighters organizing a memorial to the firefighters who died on 9/11
- Richard Grusin, distinguished professor at UW-Milwaukee
- Ross Bigley, director and founder of the Milwaukee International Short Film Festival
- Donald Driver, former Green Bay Packer and cultural ambassador for the Marcus Performing Arts Center