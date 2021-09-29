© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wednesday On Lake Effect: Homicide Spike, Surviving Gun Violence, Youth Caregivers, Fall Gardening

Published September 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll speak to a Los Angeles Times national correspondent about the increase in homicides, and how violence is especially surging in Milwaukee. Then, a victim and perpetrator of gun violence talks about how it’s impacted his life. We’ll learn about the little-known group of youth caregivers and the challenges they face. Plus, we’ll talk about fall yard and garden care.

Guests:

  • Kurtis Lee, national correspondent for the Los Angeles Times
  • Ramiah Whiteside, coordinator for EXPO-Milwaukee
  • Melinda Kavanaugh, associate professor of social work at UW-Milwaukee
  • Melinda Myers, gardening expert & author
