Tuesday on Lake Effect: Dominican Center, Pandemic Reflections, green violet discovery, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published October 5, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the Dominican Center’s new Executive Director. Then, hear how a recent high school grad has adjusted to life with COVID-19 in our Pandemic Reflections series. We learn about the discovery of a wildflower that hasn’t been seen in Wisconsin in over 50 years. Plus, hear some new local songs in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

  • Maricha Harris, executive director at the Dominican Center
  • Anya Ramos, a 2021 Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee and Bally Sports Wisconsin State Youth of the Year
  • Ryan O’Conner, ecologist and inventory coordinator with the Wisconsin DNR
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
