Tuesday on Lake Effect: Dominican Center, Pandemic Reflections, green violet discovery, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the Dominican Center’s new Executive Director. Then, hear how a recent high school grad has adjusted to life with COVID-19 in our Pandemic Reflections series. We learn about the discovery of a wildflower that hasn’t been seen in Wisconsin in over 50 years. Plus, hear some new local songs in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Maricha Harris, executive director at the Dominican Center
- Anya Ramos, a 2021 Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee and Bally Sports Wisconsin State Youth of the Year
- Ryan O’Conner, ecologist and inventory coordinator with the Wisconsin DNR
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record