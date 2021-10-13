© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: redistricting Milwaukee County, 'A Smart Girl's Guide: Race & Inclusion,' LUNA artists

Published October 13, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, as the deadline looms, we look at the process to create new district maps in Milwaukee County. Then, learn about the new book, A Smart Girl’s Guide: Race & Inclusion. We learn about a group of Milwaukee Public School psychologists focusing on anti-racism work in schools. Plus, we hear from one of the co-founders of LUNA, a Milwaukee group focused on raising the visibility of Latinx artists.

Guests:

  • Vanessa Swales, reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Deanna Singh, author of A Smart Girl's Guide: Race & Inclusion
  • Fada Shelbourne and Brooke Soupenne, school psychologists at Milwaukee Public Schools
  • Katie Avila Loughmiller, co-founder of LUNA
