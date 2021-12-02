Thursday on Lake Effect: domestic abuse & mass violence, Julia Taylor, games to gift
Today on Lake Effect, we examine the connection between domestic abuse and acts of mass violence following the recent events at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Then, longtime Greater Milwaukee Committee president Julia Taylor reflects on her career before she retires at the end of the month. Plus, our annual Games to Gift conversation looks at some of the best games this year.
Guests:
- Angela Mancuso, executive director of the Women’s Center in Waukesha
- Julia Taylor, president of the Greater Milwaukee Committee
- James Lowder, freelance game designer and editor