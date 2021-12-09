© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: local gerrymandering tactics, FOIA, COVID-19 memorial, scientific glass blowing

Published December 9, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a report on how gerrymandering has been used historically in Milwaukee and other city governments. Then, we learn about the Freedom of Information Act and why it’s important for people in Milwaukee. We look at a COVID-19 memorial acquired by the Wisconsin Historical Society. Plus, tell you why UW-Milwaukee employs a resident glass blower.

Guests:

  • Robert Vargas, associate professor of sociology at the University of Chicago
  • A.Jay Wagner, professor of journalism at Marquette University
  • Estella Chung, chief curator at the Wisconsin Historical Society
  • Mark Savage, Lake Effect auto contributor
  • Neal Korfhage, scientific glass blower at UW-Milwaukee
