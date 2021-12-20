Monday on Lake Effect: End of 3G in Milwaukee, importance of free time, urban wolves, traveling through Mitchell during the holidays
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the end of 3G services could impact low-income residents of Milwaukee. Then, why it’s essential to take time for yourself during the holidays. We look at how urban wolf packs affect cities like Milwaukee and the most infamous UFO sightings in Wisconsin. Plus, what to expect if you’re traveling through Mitchell Airport this week for the holidays.
Guests:
- Maricha Harris, executive director of the Dominican Center; Ryan Johnston, policy counsel for federal programs at Next Century Cities
- Conor Kelly, Catholic theological ethicist and an associate professor at Marquette
- Randy Johnson, large carnivore specialist at the DNR
- Chad Lewis, paranormal researcher
- Stephanie Stauidinger, spokesperson with Mitchell International Airport