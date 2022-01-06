© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: January 6 insurrection political impact, Royally Vegan, 5 things to do, Fox Point light display

Published January 6, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the shifting narratives around the January 6th insurrection and how baseless claims of voter fraud are affecting voter rights. Then, chat with the owner of Royally Vegan about how cooking up vegan recipes turned into a career during the pandemic. We learn about five things happening this month in Milwaukee and tell you about a Fox Point home’s light display spreading joy all year round.

Guests:

  • Phil Rocco is an associate professor of political science at Marquette
  • Tom Daykin, reporter covering commercial real estate for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Tylesha King, an owner and founder of Royally Vegan
  • Adam Carr, community engagement editor for the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
  • Jack and Marguerite Cheeks, owners of home on Lake Drive
Lake Effect
Stay Connected