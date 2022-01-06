Thursday on Lake Effect: January 6 insurrection political impact, Royally Vegan, 5 things to do, Fox Point light display
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the shifting narratives around the January 6th insurrection and how baseless claims of voter fraud are affecting voter rights. Then, chat with the owner of Royally Vegan about how cooking up vegan recipes turned into a career during the pandemic. We learn about five things happening this month in Milwaukee and tell you about a Fox Point home’s light display spreading joy all year round.
Guests:
- Phil Rocco is an associate professor of political science at Marquette
- Tom Daykin, reporter covering commercial real estate for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Tylesha King, an owner and founder of Royally Vegan
- Adam Carr, community engagement editor for the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Jack and Marguerite Cheeks, owners of home on Lake Drive