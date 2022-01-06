5 things to do in Milwaukee this January

It’s the start of the New Year, and it’s a great opportunity to get involved in our community. Every month, Adam Carr from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service brings us a list of community events happening in Milwaukee.

Here's five things to do in Milwaukee this January:



Volunteer Nights at Dream Bikes

The first event Carr suggests is a volunteer night fixing bikes at Dream Bikes. He says the non-profit group, located on King Drive in Bronzeville, is hosting Volunteer Nights on Thursdays to help teach community members how to become bike mechanics. "Dream Bikes is inviting you, whether you're an expert bike mechanic or a new one, to come and refurbish bikes that will be out in our community. Thursday's this month and next, " says Carr.



Here to Play – Latino Arts & the United Community Center

Carr's next recommendation is a play hosted by Here to Play and the Latino Arts & the United Community Center at the Milwaukee Chamber Theater. The program is showing a sneak peek of the play Thursday, Jan. 13, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. Carr says attendants can grab food and hear how the actress of the one-woman show personally connected to her character. Then, the show is having its full run at the Milwaukee Chamber Theater from Jan. 21 to Feb. 13. "It's a one-woman show, and it's called Mala. It's written by Melinda Lopez, who is Boston-based. The one woman who's performing it is a Milwaukee-based actor named Rhonda Roman," says Carr.



Winter Healing Hike

The Winter Healing Hike is an event intended to help bring Black people closer to nature, says Carr. The group Nearby Nature Milwaukee is hosting this event with Friends of Lincoln Park. Attendees will hike across a 'winter wonderland trail' connected to Lincoln Park, Jan. 15. "It's a winter healing hike. It's being offered by a group named Nearby Nature Milwaukee, and they identify in the description of this event that the winter time is a time of healing not just for us, but also for nature itself," says Carr.



Public Library Celebration

This virtual event will take place Jan.17th. Despite being a virtual format, Carr says the event will have a performance by Cozy Dance Company and the Village Drum Company. Another special aspect of this event will be the panel of elders from the city speaking about how Dr.King impacted them. "I think that's really cool, especially hearing from elders how Dr. King helped shape their life, people within our community. I think it is going to be a really special thing. Then there are other events taking place as a panel of Black entrepreneurs in Milwaukee," says Carr.

