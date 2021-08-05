5 Things To Do In Milwaukee This August

Every month, Adam Carr from Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service joins Lake Effect to talk about community events in Milwaukee. With COVID-19 and safety in mind, here's five events to attend in person and virtually around the Cream City this August:

1. Grand Opening Of Escuela Verde's Newline Community Cafe

Escuela Verde, a public charter school, is having its grand opening for its Newline Community Cafe August 5 from 3 to 4 p.m. The cafe is a student-led coffee shop where you can find student-made art and other fun community activities to partake in. You can visit the cafe on 36th and Pierce, right next to the Menomonee Valley.

2. Bronzeville Week

Celebrate the 10th annual Bronzeville Week, taking place August 7 - 14. The week honors African American art and culture in Milwaukee. Participate in multiple events in the Harambee area, like the Harambee 5k run, brunch outings and bus tours.

3. Meat On The Street Virtual Cooking Class

The virtual cooking class led by Alexa Alfaro of Meat on the Street offers families a live step-by-step virtual cooking instruction on how to prepare signature Filipino egg rolls. You can learn how to make these delicious treats August 9 at 6 p.m. This event is one of many in the cooking series hosted by the Milwaukee Public Library.

4. 5th Annual Back to School Event for Sylville Smith at Sherman Park

Take part in the 5th annual Sylville Smith book bag drive August 13 from 2 to 7:30 p.m. in Sherman Park. The drive was created by Sylville Smith's older bother after Smith was killed by a police officer five years ago. Other events that are happening at the drive include free haircuts and bouncy houses to play on. If you are interested in donating, you can visit the drop box at the Sherman Phoenix.

5. arts4all featuring Rosalia Singh

The new Arts @ Large Cafe is hosting two workshops taught by muralist Rozalia Singh. On August 7, two sessions are being held between 10 a.m. and noon where parents can take their kids to paint on denim fabric. The muralist is also hosting a workshop on making caricatures on August 21.