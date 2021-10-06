5 things to do in Milwaukee this October

October is in full swing in Milwaukee. Neighborhoods around the city are already sporting Halloween decorations and the calendar is full of events celebrating the season and our community.

Every month, Adam Carr from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service joins Lake Effect to talk about some of these events happening in the city.

Here are five things to do this October:

1. Opening of Taste of Lindsey Heights

Taste of Lindsey Heights Cafe is a carryout cafe, owned and operated by the non-profit, Walnut Way. The menu has items such as salads, pizza, and spring rolls.

"Their focus is on healthy food, but then also supporting local food entrepreneurs that are really getting off the ground. So some of these food entrepreneurs might grow and be in their own individual storefront at some point or a food truck or something like that ... It's a community based concept. And it sounds delicious."

2. Voices Of Milwaukee's Bronzeville Book Talk

'Voices Of Milwaukee's Bronzeville' is a new book by Dr. Sandra Jones that explores the history of the iconic neighborhood in Milwaukee. Thanks to Historic Milwaukee INC, Dr. Jones recounts how she collected stories from some families who came to Milwaukee during the great migration.

"These interviews, I think, are just a critical archive of a period of Milwaukee that is —I think what we’re giving it, it’s due more these days — but for a long time really was kind of forgotten and in part because physically where Bronzeville used to reside, was destroyed. So Historic Milwaukee, Inc. is hosting on October 7 a book talk with Dr. Sandra Jones, and she'll talk about Voices of Milwaukee Bronzeville," says Adam.

3. Frank Talks - A New Way Forward

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service runs an op-ed called 'Community Voices' which Adam Carr contributes to frequently. The column prompted readers to send in notes on what they wanted to see improve in education, business, faith and more. Five out of the seven authors who contributed will be featured in the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service community talks, dubbed 'Frank Talks - A New Way Forward.'

4. The Opening Of La Placita

La Placita is a new plaza that's opening near the Caesar Chavez statue. Community members built a wall behind the statue with a flag painted on it, which represents United Farmworkers. Carr says that urban gathering spaces like these are really important in the Spanish speaking world.

"La Placita is a new small, beautiful and intimate public space, right in front of the El Rey on Cesar Chavez drive, and its official opening is on Thursday, October 14."

5. Dia De Los Muertos Celebrations

The end of the month brings various Dia de los Muertos celebrations across the city. Carr says that every year Walker Points Center of The Art does a gallery opening for lost loved ones. Also, the United Community Center is hosting a festival on October 29 and Forest Home Cemetery is hosting a 5k run/walk on October 30 through its cemetery that morning as well.

"All day there's going to be food trucks, vendors, arts and crafts, music and entertainment," says Carr. L.U.N.A will also offer traditional day of the dead face painting.