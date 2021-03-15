Milwaukee Neighborhoods

-
Four low-income areas of Milwaukee continue to be designated "Promise Zones," where city officials say they're making special efforts to create jobs,…
Husband and wife Larry and Sharon Adams have spent the past two decades renovating homes in their Milwaukee neighborhood. Their commitment to their community grew out of their own relationship.
Milwaukee is often called a city of neighborhoods - and with good reason. By some estimates there are more than a hundred distinct neighborhoods in the…
The architect Frank Lloyd Wright is known worldwide for his distinctive buildings, often designed for well-heeled or prominent clients. In Wisconsin…
"Noise is part of our everyday life.," says Brendan Farrell, founder of HowLoud, Inc., a web-based service that maps noise levels in places around the…
If you've ever driven down Sherman Boulevard through the Sherman Park neighborhood, you've probably noticed a large, strikingly elegant building with a…
The concept of gentrification at one level sounds innocuous – fixing up decaying neighborhoods. But it often leaves bad feelings behind, as new…
The news seemingly each day this summer has been filled with reports of gun violence and its aftermath. Fatal and non-fatal shootings get plenty of…
Milwaukee continues to be ranked by various studies as one of the most, if not the most segregated city in the United States.Not only does that refer to…
We’ve all heard the negative stereotypes of inner-city Milwaukee as a place in crisis. Violence and crime, high rates of foreclosures, problems with drugs…