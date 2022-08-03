5 things to do in Milwaukee this August
As the dog days of summer creep up, many are looking to keep making end-of-the-season memories while exploring the 414. Luckily, Milwaukee Neighborhood New Service’s Sam Woods has a list of events to connect you back to our community as the sun sets on the summer.
Here's five things to do in Milwaukee this August:
For a week long celebration of Black art and performance, the Black Theater Festival will return this year for the week of Aug. 10-14 at various venues. These shows will cover topics like gun violence, Black women in NASA, Black excellence, and celebrations of Black culture. Productions across the city come from Brownsville Arts Ensemble, Milwaukee Black Theater Company, Milwaukee Chamber Theater, as well as local Black playwrights.
This 90 minute film festival tackles environmental issues aimed towards children under 12. Sixteen short films will be shown at the Havenwoods State Forrest on Aug. 5. Patrons can choose to purchase $5 standard tickets, or $8 “Student Scholarship Supporter” tickets that offer directly fund a scholarship towards outdoor recreation for UW-Milwaukee students.
Washington Walk in the Park with Virginia
Join journalist and landscape historian Virginia Small on a walking tour of Washington Park on Aug. 17th. Take in the nature and learn about Frederick Law Olmsted’s original design and intentions for the park, the freeway access limits, and future experiences.
“[Olmsted] actually designed parks all over the United States, including Central Park in New York,” Woods notes.
5K Walk/Runs
HaRUNBee Walk/Run for Healthy Birth Outcomes
Bust out your running shoes for the sixth annual 5k in the Harambee neighborhood on Aug. 6th that will be both virtual and in-person this year. The 5k was designed by community member and entrepreneur Tonda Thompson to raise awareness and prevent unhealthy baby outcomes. The HaRUNBee 5k has teamed up with the National Coalition for Healthy Black Families to encourage families to stay both physically and mentally fit. You can register online now.
22nd Annual Hank Aaron State Trail 5k Run/Walk
If you’re busy Aug. 6th, luckily there is another chance to attend a Milwaukee 5k on Aug. 13 at the Hank Aaron State Trail. This 14-mile trail is a great place to meet neighbors and take in the sites of Milwaukee.
August Cultural Festivals
Starting off the month, Black Arts Fest will be returning to the Summerfest grounds on Aug. 5 to celebrate African heritage, Black music, and art. Later on Aug. 7, the Puerto Rican Festival will be at Jackson Park this year for an opportunity to immerse yourself in the culture, music, dance, and food of Puerto Rico. Finally, Mexican Fiesta is returning to the Summerfest grounds from Aug. 26-28 with three days of Mariachi, food, fun, and insight into the history of the growing Hispanic community in Milwaukee.
