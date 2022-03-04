5 things to do in Milwaukee this March

March usually comes in like a lion, but the last few days seem to have been a preview of the spring-like weather to come. Many Milwaukeeans have been enjoying the relative warmth, and as always, Adam Carr from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service has a list of things you can do to get outside and connect with our community.

Carr joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share more. Here's his list:

1. Let’s Talk Womxn, Milwaukee

Carr calls this a mega event to celebrate International Women’s Day, taking place the evening of March 8 at Story Hill Firehouse. The ticketed event features 20 different female chefs as well as live music and poetry.

"[This ] appears to be an incredible celebration of women doing incredible things around Milwaukee," he says.

2. Ujima Reading Circle, facilitated by Damia Causey

Damia Causey is leading a reading circle March 12 at 11 a.m. at The Table on the book The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together by Heather McGhee.

Economist McGhee looks into "the mystery of why our economy fails so many people," Carr explains.

3. Trap therapy

Led by mental health expert Tarsha Wiggins, this event takes place on March 13 at 2 p.m. at Gee's Clippers on King Drive.

Wiggins uses hip hop music to drive conversations about mental health. "So her approach to therapy really drives through music as an entry point to having difficult conversations and I think is a really beautiful approach," he says.

READ: ‘She made therapy cool’: How Tarsha Wiggins uses music to help people heal

4. Tour of Community Within the Corridor

On March 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can tour Community Within the Corridor, which is located in the former Briggs and Stratton site in the 30th Street Industrial Corridor.

"It's a really sprawling space. A group of developers led by Que El-Amin and his company Scott Crawford, Inc. have been putting in an incredible amount of work to turn this building from a former industrial site into a space that we'll again have community members inside — not this time to work, but rather to live," Carr explains.

5. Science Strikes Back

Science Strikes Back is a community science fair at Escuela Verde and Newline Cafe on March 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Carr says this is a really fun, community-oriented event that is very family friendly. "They approach the idea of science as problem solving so they do some of the classic science experiments, but they're also asking people to look at environmental issues, other challenges in the community and come up with solutions."