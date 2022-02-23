4 notable Black lives laid to rest in Milwaukee's Forest Home Cemetery

WUWM is honoring the lives of Black Milwaukeeans and their contributions to our community during Black History Month. We're looking at some historical Black figures that you can visit at Forest Home Cemetery.

Forest Home is Milwaukee’s oldest cemetery, and it’s also one of the oldest cemeteries to allow anyone, no matter race or religion, to be buried on the grounds.

Sally Merrell is a volunteer tour guide at the cemetery and she shares more about a few of the cemetery’s notable Black residents.



Ezekiel Gillespie

Merrell starts with Ezekiel Gillespie, a Black man who advocated for voting rights in Wisconsin in 1866, which was five years before Black men were given the right to vote nationwide.

"Ezekiel Gillespie was probably born [into enslavement] in Tennessee or Georgia. His father was probably an [enslavement] owner. He managed to make his way, buy his freedom, and make his way to have a store in Evansville, Indiana. And then he moved to Milwaukee around 1850, where he set up another store. And he did a lot in Milwaukee and is honored still today," says Merrell.



Louis Hughes

The next notable figure Merrell points to is Louis Hughes. Hughes is best known for his book, Thirty Years a Slave: From Bondage to Freedom. He learned how to read from another enslaved person living on the same plantation as him.

Hughes tried to escape a series of five times and the last time he escaped, he came back for his wife. "Louis Hughes was born into [enslavement] in 1832 and the reason why he's significant today is [because] he survived [enslavement] and became a free man. He ended up spending a lot of his adult life living and working in Milwaukee. He wrote a book called Thirty Years a Slave," says Merrell.



William T. Green

Another iconic figure in the Forest Home Cemetery is William T. Green.

Green was born in Canada, but then made his way to Madison where he got a job as janitor. Merrell says Green then put himself through school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, becoming probably first Black lawyer in the state of Wisconsin.

"The highlight of his career, from my perspective, would have been when he was totally involved in all the efforts to get Wisconsin to enact in Wisconsin Civil Rights Act, which became the law in 1895. The fight to make this happen took several years, took a lot of people, but he was front and center the whole time," says Merrell. "[This] prevented discrimination in public accommodations in Wisconsin for Black people."



Mabel Watson Raimey

The last person Merrell highlights is Mabel Watson Raimey.

Watson Raimey was born in 1898 and died in 1986. Merrell says when Watson Raimey was a teenager, she used to say she wanted to be a doctor, but women couldn't take up that profession. So, Watson Raimey got a bachelor's degree from UW-Madison — being the first Black woman to do so.

She then came to Milwaukee with the goal of teaching, and she was hired as a teacher with MPS. But, Merrell says, three days later when the school found out she was Black, the school fired her. Watson Raimey had some white ancestors and so by just looking at her, it was not apparent she was a Black person, Merrell explains.

Watson Raimey then decided to become a lawyer. She got a job as a legal secretary to put herself through Marquette University Law School, becoming the first Black woman lawyer in Wisconsin. The second Black lawyer in Wisconsin was Vel Phillips, 50 years later.

Watson Raimey's journey into practicing law was not easy. After graduating from law school, "she got a job as a legal secretary, which is how she put herself through law school, but she's back as a legal secretary," says Merrell. "I think from that position, she was able to gain the trust and respect and started getting cases and ultimately had her own law firm and a long time practicing law in Milwaukee."