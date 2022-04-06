5 things to do in Milwaukee this April
Spring is finally here and as the weather has been warming up, many of us are looking for ways to get outside and share some time with our community. As always, Adam Carr from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service has been on the lookout for great community events and he share some of his top picks with us.
Here's five things to do in Milwaukee this April:
Spring Botany & History Walk in Mitchell Park
The Spring Botany & History Walk in Mitchell Park takes place this Friday, April 8, starting at 9 a.m.
"This is a great event for both nature lovers, Milwaukee lovers and folks interested just in getting out and experiencing Milwaukee as the weather starts to thaw," Carr explains.
Live Music at Nō Studio ft. Browns Crew
This Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m., Browns Crew is performing at Nō Studios — a space founded by John Ridley, a Milwaukee native who went on to have (and continues to have) a very successful career in Hollywood.
Browns Crew is a Latin Hip Hop duo made up of El Sebas and Cristo Paz. "They're just a great band. That's a local band that makes music that would be good no matter where it came from," Carr shares.
On Friday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Alice's Garden is doing a whole day of activities, including an opening fire with tea, cleanups throughout the day, poetry readings and labyrinth walks.
"No matter if you are available on that day, no matter what time of day it is, maybe you'd be available for the whole day — Alice's Garden is going to be a place to reconnect. Reconnect with the outdoors, with the earth, and also the city of Milwaukee. It's right in the core of our beautiful Milwaukee," says Carr.
Milwaukee Riverkeeper Cleanup at Pulaski Park
On Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Milwaukee Riverkeeper, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers and Kinnikinnick River Neighbors in Action are doing a cleanup in the newly renovated Pulaski Park in Milwaukee. This is part of Milwaukee Riverkeeper's 27th annual spring cleanup.
"It's just an incredible space. I think it's a new jewel of the park system. Yeah, this park is a great way not just to experience Pulaski Park, but to also kind of pay our homage to the land by being involved in a cleanup," says Carr.
Family Gathering Experience & Dinner With Rooted MKE
There's a new book store called Rooted MKE located at 53rd and Vliet streets, and it specifically exists as a children's bookstore for BIPOC children's books, Carr explains.
Sunday, April 24 from 3 to 6 p.m., Rooted MKE is having a family gathering experience and dinner. The plan is for this to be a monthly family gathering at the bookstore for families.
Carr says they're going to have a read aloud of a book, engage in a conversation around the book, art and a delicious meal.
"I just think this is really beautiful. It's kind of an old fashioned idea of just getting people together, laughing and enjoying ourselves, while having joy in that space. I'm excited for all to come that's from Rooted MKE, which is this new bookstore, and they're already inviting in the public," he says.