5 things to do in Milwaukee this April

Spring is finally here and as the weather has been warming up, many of us are looking for ways to get outside and share some time with our community. As always, Adam Carr from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service has been on the lookout for great community events and he share some of his top picks with us.

Here's five things to do in Milwaukee this April:



Spring Botany & History Walk in Mitchell Park The Spring Botany & History Walk in Mitchell Park takes place this Friday, April 8, starting at 9 a.m. "This is a great event for both nature lovers, Milwaukee lovers and folks interested just in getting out and experiencing Milwaukee as the weather starts to thaw," Carr explains.



Live Music at Nō Studio ft. Browns Crew This Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m., Browns Crew is performing at Nō Studios — a space founded by John Ridley, a Milwaukee native who went on to have (and continues to have) a very successful career in Hollywood. Browns Crew is a Latin Hip Hop duo made up of El Sebas and Cristo Paz. "They're just a great band. That's a local band that makes music that would be good no matter where it came from," Carr shares.



Earth Day with Alice's Garden On Friday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Alice's Garden is doing a whole day of activities, including an opening fire with tea, cleanups throughout the day, poetry readings and labyrinth walks. "No matter if you are available on that day, no matter what time of day it is, maybe you'd be available for the whole day — Alice's Garden is going to be a place to reconnect. Reconnect with the outdoors, with the earth, and also the city of Milwaukee. It's right in the core of our beautiful Milwaukee," says Carr.



Milwaukee Riverkeeper Cleanup at Pulaski Park On Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Milwaukee Riverkeeper, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers and Kinnikinnick River Neighbors in Action are doing a cleanup in the newly renovated Pulaski Park in Milwaukee. This is part of Milwaukee Riverkeeper's 27th annual spring cleanup. "It's just an incredible space. I think it's a new jewel of the park system. Yeah, this park is a great way not just to experience Pulaski Park, but to also kind of pay our homage to the land by being involved in a cleanup," says Carr.

