5 things to do in Milwaukee this July

July is a great time to be in Milwaukee. There's so much to do and so many ways to enjoy the great weather while getting to know your neighborhood better. Every month, Sam Woods from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service shares some of the many events happening in the city.

Here's five things to do in Milwaukee this July:



Healing Spaces Initiative to Host Visioning Sessions Woods explains that Healing Spaces Initiative is an initiative from the city of Milwaukee to take city owned vacant lots and turn them into relaxing ADA accessible parks or green spaces. "If you live in the Metcalfe Park neighborhood or the Harambee neighborhood, they're looking for your input as to what you would like to see in these spaces. The first Visioning Session is on July 6, it's led by the Metcalfe Park Community Bridges organization. The next one on July 8... will be led by Northcott Neighborhood House," says Woods.



Music Under the Stars—Washington Park Wednesdays Music Under the Stars is a periodic music concert series, which usually features local emerging musicians organized by Arts @ Large. John Stanford, a local artist will be performing July 8 at Paliafito Eco-Arts Park for the series. If you can't make this show, don't worry, the Washington Park Wednesdays is returning for the rest of the summer. "John is a wonderfully gifted neo-soul, R&B kind of singer. He also plays piano; I've been to a few of his shows. And trust me when I say between his scene and the jokes he'll crack between songs and kind of interaction between the audience, you'll be smiling the whole time, and you'll leave feeling refreshed and a little lighter," says Woods.



Fanana Banana Art Show: We Are MKE Fanana Banana is an art collective that aims to support Muslim, Middle Eastern and North African artists in Milwaukee through events and just kind of general support. The group is not a new art collective, they were formed sometimes slightly before the pandemic began, although this will be their first art show. It's entitled We Are MKE and set to showcase on July 8 on Mitchell Street. "The event will include artwork, art vendors, free food, music performance, and... interactive art for the kids. So you're not all the way wrong with Fanana Banana being kind of kid-oriented or kid-friendly, but it's definitely a lot more to it than that," says Woods.



Movie night at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society According to Woods, the Wisconsin Black Historical Society is a beautiful space and if you haven't been there he suggests to make an effort to go, even if its not for the movie night. "This movie night that I wanted to plug is on July 21 at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society. The movie will be King Richard. It's the story of how Venus and Serena Williams, their father, engineered the success of his now-famous daughters from the tennis courts of Compton, California, to all you know, all the way to Wimbledon and all the success that you're probably aware of," says Woods. Mike McNamara / Bastille Days West yard sign.