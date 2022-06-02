5 things to do in Milwaukee this June

June is a big month for Milwaukee. Juneteenth, Pride Month and the increasingly nice weather mean there is a lot to do in the city.

Every month, Lake Effect is joined by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service to talk about some of the many community events happening in Milwaukee. This month, we're joined by staff reporter Sam Woods.

Here are five things to do this June:

1. Juneteenth Concert: A Walk Through History

The Black Diaspora Symphony Orchestra will performing in Washington Park from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

"For those who aren't familiar, Juneteenth on June 19 celebrates the anniversary for when the last people who were enslaved in Texas learned that slavery as they knew it was no longer legal on June 19, 1865. So this day has been celebrated in Milwaukee for about 50 years, a little bit more than 50 years. And it's gonna continue this year," says Woods.

2. Butterfly Collective MKE Presents: La Gayla

While many think of PrideFest as the main way celebrate Pride Month in Milwaukee, Woods suggest another event to attend.

On June 26 from 7-10 p.m. at Sugar Maple, the Butterfly Collective, a group that supports Black and brown transgender and nonconforming individuals in Milwaukee, will be hosting a gala, or rather a gayla, to celebrate and raise funds.

3. Promise Zone Bike Ride

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at Garden Homes Park, Ald. Ashanti Hamilton and Ald. Khalif Rainey will host the 5th annual Promise Zone Bike Ride event through the 30th St. Industrial Corridor.

"If your tire's flat or, you know, your gear fell off and you can't quite get it on, [Dream Bikes] should be able to help you with small things like that. So don't let something like that get in the way of ... you seeing the city," Woods shares.

4. Viva MKE Marketplace & Margarita Fundraiser

On Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flores Hall is the Viva MKE Marketplace. Woods says the Mexican Festa initiative is free to attend and includes a bunch of local artists, food trucks and other kinds of local vendors.

He says it is a good opportunity to support local businesses.

5. Book Launch Party: Author & Illustrator Tia Richardson

While Tia Richardson has murals all over the city, Woods says, this event is a book launch party.

The event takes place Saturday, June 4 from 2-4 p.m. at Arts@Large.

"It's about a book she's written, a children's book called Caring All Around Me, and there'll be signed copies available for purchase at this event as well as Tia will read out loud," says Woods.