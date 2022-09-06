6 things to do in Milwaukee this September

As we slide into fall, many of us are looking forward to everything the season has to offer in Milwaukee. There are a lot of ways to reconnect with the community this month and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service reporter Sam Woods has a few suggestions on how to do that. Every month, he joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share some of the many events happening in Milwaukee.

Here's six things to do in Milwaukee this September:

1. Silver City International Festival

The 11th annual Silver City International Festival takes place Saturday, September 10 from noon to 5 p.m. on West National Avenue between 33rd and 35th streets in Milwaukee. The event celebrates the cultural diversity of the Silver City neighborhood through food, music and performances.

2. Music on the Beerline

Located at the Beerline Performance Stage at 3350 North Holton Street in Milwaukee, the final concert of this series is Friday, September 16 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Presented by Riverworks, the event will feature music by Extra Crispy Brass Band and The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken.

3. Screening of The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks

This documentary is being shown twice at the Cultures & Communities Festival — on Wednesday, September 14 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, September 15 at 4:30 p.m. — at the Oriental Theatre. "This is based on a biography on her of the same name," Woods explains. "Both the biography ... and then this film expand upon, like, this common narrative that just ties Rosa Parks to, you know like, one incident on the bus in Montgomery one time. ... It's like no, no, no, she was serious about this, had, had some training, was involved in activism against segregation both in the Jim Crow south years before the Montgomery bus incident, and then also in the south and north afterwards. So this movie ... promises to tell the whole story of Rosa Parks."

4. Where Did We Sit on the Bus? Live Reading and Conversation

On Wednesday, September 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Radio Milwaukee, located at 220 East Pittsburgh Avenue in Milwaukee, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's Here2Play event series will feature a preview of the play Where Did We Sit on the Bus? by Brian Quijada. "It seems like arts kind of behind the scenes, where you have to do a lot of imagining. ... I just think that, that's going to be an interesting way of going at this play and I'm excited for it," Woods shares.

5. See Me Because Art Show

The See Me Because exhibition runs until Sunday, September 25 at The Harbor District, located at 600 East Greenfield Avenue in Milwaukee. "It's been going on for a few years now. Basically the way this works is that MPS' Office of Black and Latino Male Achievement, which itself aims to provide mentorship and academic and life support to Black and Latino males within the district, [stages] a photo shoot for students to explore their self identity," Woods explains. "... And the result is a collection and exhibition of photos of the next generation as they'd like to be seen."

6. Stop the Violence: Walk/Run for Peace

The walk/run hosted by the Northwest Side Community Development Corporation takes place Saturday, September 10 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Century City Tower, located at 4201 North 27th Street in Milwaukee. "The idea is that everyone ... in the neighborhood comes together as a community to promote change, create healthy lifestyles and encourage positive behavior within the neighborhood," Woods shares.

