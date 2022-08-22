Bay View development plan could bring big changes to the Milwaukee neighborhood

Bay View is a popular neighborhood for new homebuyers in Milwaukee, but while demand grows, the available housing has remained relatively stable. Although some larger condos have been built near the neighborhood’s commercial districts, there’s still a lot of room to grow. A new long-range plan for the neighborhood, drafted by Milwaukee’s Department of City Development, could change that. It proposes large-scale developments, more affordable housing, and new transit options.

"[The plan] focuses on, basically, some conceptual ideas for transportation, public gathering spaces, and also some pretty high-profile commercial development sites within that neighborhood," says Tom Daykin, who wrote about the plan for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The plan proposes new, higher density housing along Kinnickinnic Avenue and the former Army Reserve property. The plan also proposes extending the Hop into Bay View, giving residents access to the street car along Bay View's main corridor. But the plan is still in its infancy and each of the different project proposals has a litany of hurdles to overcome before becoming a reality.

Daykin explains, "First of all [the plan] is going to need have the approval of the Common Council and the mayor. Assuming that happens later this year or early next year, then for some of these things to happen, you're going to need funding."

Funding would likely be a mixture of private and public funds, including grants.

Have a story idea you'd like to hear on Lake Effect? Share below.