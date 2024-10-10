Riverwest Radio Ghost Walk explores Milwaukee neighborhoods through spooky stories

Spooky season is here and what better way to celebrate than by taking a walk and seeing neighborhood Halloween decorations? Milwaukee's Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods are stepping up their games with a walking tour featuring ghost stories based on homes in the neighborhood.

The Riverwest Radio Ghost Walk is both a fundraiser for the community radio station and an opportunity to explore these neighborhoods through the routes and hair-raising tales featured in the tour book.

Jill Capiccioni, creator of the ghost walk, joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to share more.