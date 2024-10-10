© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Riverwest Radio Ghost Walk explores Milwaukee neighborhoods through spooky stories

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published October 10, 2024 at 2:43 PM CDT
Cover of 'Riverwest Radio Ghost Walk' tour book.
Cover of the Riverwest Radio Ghost Walk tour book.

Spooky season is here and what better way to celebrate than by taking a walk and seeing neighborhood Halloween decorations? Milwaukee's Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods are stepping up their games with a walking tour featuring ghost stories based on homes in the neighborhood.

The Riverwest Radio Ghost Walk is both a fundraiser for the community radio station and an opportunity to explore these neighborhoods through the routes and hair-raising tales featured in the tour book.

Jill Capiccioni, creator of the ghost walk, joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to share more.
