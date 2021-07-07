5 Things To Do Outdoors, In Person In Milwaukee In July

Every month, Adam Carr from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service joins Lake Effect to talk about community events in Milwaukee. With summer in full swing and more Milwaukeeans getting vaccinated, there are more opportunities to do things in person around the city this July.

1. Washington Park Wednesdays Summer Concert Series

This concert series is hitting the road this summer. A mobile stage will take artists around in different neighborhoods each Wednesday through the rest of the summer. The first mobile concert is Wednesday, July 6 in the Martin Drive Neighborhood, featuring musical act Venus Rising.

2. Havenwoods' Rhythm & Blooms Concert Series

This concert series happens in a community garden on the northwest side of town. There will be a different band every Thursday night throughout the month of July.

3. Heal The Hood Block Party

The 9th annual Heal The Hood Block Party is Saturday, July 17 at the We Got This garden in Milwaukee. This celebration of community will include food, music, martial arts demonstrations and performances by the Milwaukee Flyers Tumbling Team.

4. Frida Fest MKE 2021

The second annual Frida Fest will be held at the Farmhouse Paint Bar & Banquet Hall on Saturday, July 31. The festival will celebrate the iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. There will be music, food trucks, local art vendors, live mural painting as well as a Frida look-alike contest.

5. Food Truck & Beer Tasting Pop Up Beer Garden

Also on Saturday, July 31, ElevAsian is hosting a food truck and beer tasting pop up at Gathering Place Brewing Company. Two Asian-cuisine food trucks will be on hand. ElevAsian is creating its own beer that can be sampled at the event. This is part of a project called Love Milwaukee that connects local groups to highlight the diversity of Milwaukee.