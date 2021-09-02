6 Things To Do In Milwaukee This September

September is a busy time here in Milwaukee. As schools are starting up and the summer is winding down, there are a lot of opportunities to get out and enjoy the great weather while we still have it. Adam Carr from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service highlights five events to do this September:

1. MKE Film and Ex-Fabula: Culture and Community Festival

MKE Film and Ex-Fabula are teaming up September 6 through 12 to present a slew of films. Anyone interested can check out the festival at No Studios. Carr says, "Every time they have a theme, it's something interesting to talk about. And I think food and stories of food, they draw out incredible stories."

2. Silver City International Festival

If you can't get to the MKE Film and Ex-Fabula Festival, then maybe you can visit the Silver City International Festival. The festival is located in Arlington Heights Park on Saturday, September 11. "So there's all different kinds of food, art, music, in my opinion, it's one of the most family friendly events anywhere throughout the year. Every time I go, there's kids or there's parents, there's grandparents, there's everybody," explains Carr.

3. Cultural Plant Walk

Another festival taking place Saturday, September 11th, is the Cultural Plant Walk hosted by Angela Kingsawan. The walk is being held at Lynden Sculpture Garden. "They're unlike any other thing that I know of in Milwaukee. She'll be giving guided tours of these places, kind of decoding them, looking for the significance of the plants as food, potentially as medicine in different traditions," Carr notes.

5. Circulate Creative Entrepreneur Market

Circulate MKE's final summer market will take place September 25 at Alison's Garden. "So Circulate MKE is a market that the founders of TRUE Skool put together, as well as a bunch of other different community members really with the idea of creating a market where dollars that people have in the community circulate within their own community. So all of the vendors, all the artists, all of the artisans who sell things at these markets are people who are your neighbors," says Carr.

6. Doors Open

Doors Open is a culmination of tours all over Milwaukee. The public is invited to tour places like Malone's Fine Sausage, Islamic Society of Milwaukee, and Wisconsin Black Historical Society. Milwaukee Neighborhood Service is hosting a tour of their own called Neighborhood Gems. "So on the evening of September 30 at 6 p.m., we're doing an event named Neighborhood Gems, which is a showcase of great neighborhood projects. And we give each project exactly five minutes to tell their story. So it's pretty rapid fire. Last year, we heard everything from things that were jubilant and joyous and fun to things that where heartwarming and moving," Carr explains.