5 things to do in Milwaukee this November

The holidays are fast approaching. Here in Milwaukee, it’s an opportunity to get out into the community, support local businesses, and support local families.

Every month, Adam Carr from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service joins Lake Effect to talk about what’s going on in Milwaukee. This month, Carr explains five local events that will help you support and connect with the Milwaukee community as we enter the holiday season:

1. Exfabula Story Slam - “Eutopia” theme

Predicated upon thorough and authentic story-telling, Exfabula has earned a reputation for powerful word-driven experiences.

After shifting online due to the pandemic Exfabula is now transitioning back to in-person events — one of which will be a slam poetry session on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 7-9pm at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

“When you hear a story that you connect with...it’s a really incredible thing,” says Carr. “I can think of nothing I’d rather do with other people than hearing stories together.”

2. Hush Hush Reads Incorporated book sale

A locally owned online book store and book club, Hush Hush Reads will have a book sale this Saturday Nov. 6 from 1:30-3:30pm in the Cooper Park Neighborhood.

The sale will feature tote bags, shirts, book marks and of course a selection of books that have all been curated to encapsulate a consistent aesthetic.

“I checked out their website and I thought ‘there’s a ton of things I would love to buy on here,'” says Carr. “This is a way that you can support someone in our own community whether you are doing holiday shopping or buying yourself a new book.”

3. Frank Talk (second installment of a new way forward), Keith Stanley & Maysee Herr

The second installment of a Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service led initiative, the new way forward series focuses on the turmoil that defined various aspects of 2020 and 2021.

The second installment is a departure in some ways from the first in that it seeks to spotlight the individuals behind businesses affected by COVID-19.

“You will hear Keith Stanley, of the Near West Side Partners and Maysee Herr, of the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, talk about their experience through the pandemic. Both of them really kind of became the support network of their community,” says Carr.

The virtual event will be held on Wednesday Nov. 10 from 7-9pm.

3. 5 Points Art Gallery & Studio 3-year anniversary party

An art studio started by Milwaukee native Fatima Laster, a prolific artist and curator, will be having a party to celebrate its three year anniversary.

“Fatima really set out to make an art gallery that makes no exceptions. It’s ambitious, challenging and is a place for artists to create work that really pushes the line,” Carr explains.

The celebration will be held on Friday Nov. 19 for 8-10pm, and will feature food, art, and live music.

5. Women of Steel Diaper Drive

Keeping with the theme of connecting the community, the Women of Steel Diaper Drive seeks to support families in a time of year defined by giving.

“Within less than a year, the Milwaukee Diaper Mission distributed over 140,000 diapers and 80,000 menstrual products,” says Carr.

The event goes on all month long and donations will be accepted at the Milwaukee Area Labor Council at 633 Hawley Rd. in Milwaukee.