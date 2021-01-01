Beck Andrew Salgado

Born and raised in Austin, Texas, I initially started my higher education at Texas State University in San Marcos before transferring to Marquette University. There I am a senior studying journalism and literature — fields that allow me to exercise my love for reading and writing.

I began writing for the Marquette Tribune, the student paper at Marquette, as a news reporter in the fall of 2019. Here, I was able to write stories pertaining to DACA students at Marquette, as well as the universities investments. Later, I was able to transition into an investigative reporting role where I wrote award winning stories that looked into the innerworkings of the Marquette Police Department and mental health on campus, among other things.

Sticking to local news my next job was at the Big Bend Sentinel in West Texas. This job in particular was quite special to me as my family, originally from Mexico, settled in Marfa — where the paper is headquartered — many years ago. So, it was a pleasure to serve a community that is so deeply ingrained in the fabric of my family’s history. I also work part time for the New York City based fashion magazine Bond Official, where I write stories about art, entertainment and fashion.

Most recently, I worked with the Milwaukee Business Journal to cover Milwaukee and Wisconsin business news. In this role I was able to report on experimental business models, important transportation infrastructure, and of course the Milwaukee Bucks championship run.