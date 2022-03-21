© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UW-Madison is one of the leading universities in recruiting Peace Corps volunteers

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Beck Andrew Salgado ,
Kobe Brown
Published March 21, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT
Group of people working in charitable foundation. Happy voluntee
Dragana Gordic
/
stock.adobe.com
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is one of the leading universities in recruiting Peace Corps volunteers.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order establishing the Peace Corps. The volunteer organization was created with a mission to promote world peace and friendship.

Almost immediately, the University of Wisconsin-Madison became an integral part of mobilizing help all over the world. In fact, UW-Madison is the second most successful university in producing Peace Corps volunteers since the organization began. To find out why, UW Peace Corps recruiter Kate Schachter shares more about the organization and how volunteers from Wisconsin have made an impact in other countries.

"What people are doing is working in six different areas and in order of importance in need, that would be in the areas of education, or health. Now, health is going to be an even bigger issue because of COVID," Schachter starts.

She says environment, agriculture, community development and youth development are all sectors that that Peace Corps volunteers work within.

The Peace Corps has been a part of UW-Madison's campus and the UW system since its inception, which might explain why it's become so popular in the state, says Schachter.

Currently, Peace Corps is actively not only just accepting applications, but reviewing, interviewing and sending invitations out. "It's been two years — no Peace Corps, and it's been really tough for people. Juniors and seniors of the last two years had to figure out if they were really interested. I got some wonderful, amazing people coming through and I'm excited to see them get out into the field and do incredible work," she says.

Tags

WUWMLake EffectvolunteeringUW-Madison
Beck Andrew Salgado
Beck Andrew Salgado was a producer with Lake Effect.
See stories by Beck Andrew Salgado
Kobe Brown
Kobe Brown is WUWM's digital producer.
See stories by Kobe Brown
Related Content