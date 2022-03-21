UW-Madison is one of the leading universities in recruiting Peace Corps volunteers

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order establishing the Peace Corps. The volunteer organization was created with a mission to promote world peace and friendship.

Almost immediately, the University of Wisconsin-Madison became an integral part of mobilizing help all over the world. In fact, UW-Madison is the second most successful university in producing Peace Corps volunteers since the organization began. To find out why, UW Peace Corps recruiter Kate Schachter shares more about the organization and how volunteers from Wisconsin have made an impact in other countries.

"What people are doing is working in six different areas and in order of importance in need, that would be in the areas of education, or health. Now, health is going to be an even bigger issue because of COVID," Schachter starts.

She says environment, agriculture, community development and youth development are all sectors that that Peace Corps volunteers work within.

The Peace Corps has been a part of UW-Madison's campus and the UW system since its inception, which might explain why it's become so popular in the state, says Schachter.

Currently, Peace Corps is actively not only just accepting applications, but reviewing, interviewing and sending invitations out. "It's been two years — no Peace Corps, and it's been really tough for people. Juniors and seniors of the last two years had to figure out if they were really interested. I got some wonderful, amazing people coming through and I'm excited to see them get out into the field and do incredible work," she says.