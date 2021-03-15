-
Wisconsin has canceled Saturday's home game against Purdue, the second straight game the 10th-ranked Badgers have called off as COVID-19 cases within…
Furloughs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will continue for the first six months of 2021 to offset losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But…
Back in April, WUWM talked with three Milwaukee high school seniors about how their college plans were made more uncertain by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now…
The University of Wisconsin-Madison lifted quarantine orders for two of its largest dorms on Wednesday, on a day when the state added 56 hospitalizations…
The University of Wisconsin-Madison's chancellor on Monday pushed back against repeated calls from Dane County's top leaders to close the campus to slow…
University of Wisconsin-Madison officials made the right decision to reopen the campus even though there's been a surge of COVID-19 cases among students…
The University of Wisconsin-Madison decided Monday to eliminate spring break next semester in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.The…
Updated 9:20 p.m.UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced Wednesday evening that due to increasing COVID-19 cases among students, the university…
Whether college campuses can stay open safely during this pandemic is becoming more uncertain as the fall semester gets underway.On Monday, UW-Madison…
Many in the university research community say science will eventually help find a vaccine for the coronavirus. But across Wisconsin, it's an uncertain…