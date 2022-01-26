© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Discover 21 Milwaukee area institutions during Museum Days

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Beck Andrew Salgado
Published January 26, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST
Art_Museum.jpg
Gary Denness
/
Flickr

Museums are some of Milwaukee’s defining institutions, but the last couple years haven’t been easy for them. At different points during the pandemic they’ve been forced to close to visitors, causing many museums to struggle.

Now, most of them have developed safe ways for visitors to engage with exhibits in person and Milwaukee’s Museum Days is a great opportunity for people to return to beloved institutions and check out some new ones.

Museum Days is happening through the end of the month and is a multi-city event that will allow participants to experience 21 museums in places ranging from Cedarburg to Milwaukee to Racine.

Meg Mckenna, the director of partnerships for Visit Milwaukee, explained that the event will implement a tiered pricing system that starts at free and goes up to $15.

“The goal of the event is to encourage people who live about an hour outside of Milwaukee to come and investigate the breadth of the museums that are participating,” said McKenna.

Joy Powers
Joy Powers hosts and produces Lake Effect. She joined WUWM January 2016 as a producer for Lake Effect.
Beck Andrew Salgado
Beck Andrew Salgado joined WUWM as Lake Effect's LTE in September 2021.
