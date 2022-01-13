© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: COVID-19 questions, Sen. Tammy Baldwin voting legislation, dry January

Published January 13, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST

Today on Lake Effect, an infectious disease doctor answers COVID-19 questions about tests, treatment, and when the surge may end in Wisconsin. Senator Tammy Baldwin talks about the voting rights legislation making its way through congress. We look at the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s top findings of 2021. Plus, get tips and suggestions for dry January.

Guests:

  • Dr. Mary Beth Graham, medical director for infection prevention and control at Froedtert Hospital
  • Senator Tammy Baldwin
  • Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Jeanette Hurt, writer
