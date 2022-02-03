© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Olympics diplomatic boycott, Street Angels bus fire, Doctor Lester Carter, Unity Awards recipient

Published February 3, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we break down the United States’ diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Then, we’ll learn how the community rallied behind a homeless outreach group after their buses were damaged by a fire. We’ll listen back to a conversation with a Milwaukee pharmacist lovingly known as Doctor Lester Carter, who passed away this week. Plus, meet one of the recipients of Milwaukee Magazine’s 2022 Unity Awards.

Guests:

  • Karen Hoffman, adjunct professor of political science at Marquette University
  • Eva Welch, co-executive director of Street Angels Milwaukee Outreach
  • Doctor Lester Carter, Milwaukee pharmacist
  • Corry Joe Biddle, vice president of community affairs for Metropolitan Milwaukee Association Chamber of Commerce
Lake Effect
Stay Connected