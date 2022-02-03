Thursday on Lake Effect: Olympics diplomatic boycott, Street Angels bus fire, Doctor Lester Carter, Unity Awards recipient
Today on Lake Effect, we break down the United States’ diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Then, we’ll learn how the community rallied behind a homeless outreach group after their buses were damaged by a fire. We’ll listen back to a conversation with a Milwaukee pharmacist lovingly known as Doctor Lester Carter, who passed away this week. Plus, meet one of the recipients of Milwaukee Magazine’s 2022 Unity Awards.
Guests:
- Karen Hoffman, adjunct professor of political science at Marquette University
- Eva Welch, co-executive director of Street Angels Milwaukee Outreach
- Doctor Lester Carter, Milwaukee pharmacist
- Corry Joe Biddle, vice president of community affairs for Metropolitan Milwaukee Association Chamber of Commerce