Wednesday on Lake Effect: voting access legislation, artist Vedale Hill, understanding the birth of the universe
Today on Lake Effect, we explore some of the legislation proposed by Wisconsin Republicans that could change voting access in the state. Then, learn about the art and activism of Milwaukeean Vedale Hill. We look at a new book about the Black Lives Matter movement. Plus, explore the birth of the universe.
Guests:
- Barbara Beckert, director of the Milwaukee office of Disability Rights Wisconsin
- Vedale Hill, Milwaukee artist and activist
- Veronica Chambers, author of Call and Response: The Story of Black Lives Matter
- Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olsen Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee