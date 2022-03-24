Thursday on Lake Effect: mental health care funding, Black maternal health, comedian Hari Kondabolu, Wisconsin bat health

Today on Lake Effect, Senator Tammy Baldwin discusses new legislation aimed at supporting mental health care and substance addiction treatment in Wisconsin. Then, we hear from the keynote speaker of the Black Maternal Health Symposium, put on by Milwaukee Film. Stand-up comedian Hari Kondabolu talks about his tour and life as a new dad, ahead of his performances at The Laughing Tap. Plus, we learn about a serious threat to the bat population in Wisconsin.

Guests:

