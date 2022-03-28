Monday on Lake Effect: Brown Jackson SCOTUS nomination, daylight saving time, comedian Hari Kondabolu, Dig In!
Today on Lake Effect, the first Black woman to serve on Wisconsin’s court of appeals shares her reaction to the nomination of the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. Then, we hear about the battle over daylight saving time in Wisconsin. Political stand-up comedian Hari Kondabolu talks about his return to touring. Plus, our Dig In! series, gives tips on how to prepare your garden for the growing season.
Guests:
- Judge Maxine White, the first Black woman on Wisconsin’s court of appeals
- Amanda Seligman, professor of history and urban studies at UW-Milwaukee
- Hari Kondabolu, comedian
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice's Garden