Monday on Lake Effect: engaging Milwaukee voters, Frederick Law Olmsted, Exclusive Company closing, Book of the Month
Today on Lake Effect, leaders with several community organizations explain how they're fighting voter suppression tactics and encouraging people to vote in Tuesday's election. Then, we look at the legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted and how he transformed parks in Milwaukee. We learn about the history of Wisconsin's Exclusive Company record stores, which are set to close in the coming months. Plus, get a new book recommendation in our Book of the Month series with the Milwaukee Public Library.
Guests:
- Norma Balentine, administrative coordinator at Souls to the Polls; Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera Action; Paul Vang, civic engagement director at the Hmong American Women’s Association
- Virginia Small, journalist and researcher on environmental issues and landscapes
- Brian Kirk and Tanner Musgrove. employees at the Exclusive Company and co-founders of Lilliput Records; Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
- Bubbler Talk
- Matthew Arends, librarian at the central Milwaukee Public Library branch