Tuesday on Lake Effect: MPS budget, actor Willem Dafoe, 'Actions Speak Louder,' Tavern Tuesday
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum about Milwaukee Public Schools upcoming budget. Then, actor Willem Dafoe shares what it means for him to get an honorary Doctor of Arts degree from UW-Milwaukee. We learn about a new book on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Plus, speak with Wisconsin's first female Brewmaster for Tavern Tuesday.
Guests:
- Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Willem Dafoe, actor & UWM commencement speaker
- Deanna Singh, chief change agent for Uplifting Impact and author of Actions Speak Louder: A Step-By-Step Guide to Becoming An Inclusive Workplace
- Jamie Baertsch, founding member of the Pink Boots Society and brewmaster of Moosejaw Pizza and Wisconsin Dells Brewing Company; Dave Driscoll, curator of economic history at the Wisconsin Historical Society