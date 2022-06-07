Tuesday on Lake Effect: LGBTQ nondiscrimination laws, bike-friendly challenges, barn quilts, early brewing methods
Today on Lake Effect, We get a break down of the gaps in nondiscrimination laws for LGBTQ people living in Wisconsin. Then, learn about the longstanding challenges preventing cities like Milwaukee from becoming more bike friendly. We look at the history of barn quilts, and a project working to map them out in Racine County. Plus, learn how some of Milwaukee’s earliest residents brewed beer and how it’s being replicated today. And learn about the flapper culture of the roaring 20s.
Guests:
- Megin McDonell, executive director of Fair Wisconsin
- James Longhurst, author of Bike Battles: A History of Sharing the American Road
- Caitlyn Curtis, assistant professor of geography and anthropology at UW-Parkside; Laura Mason, creative services director at UW-Parkside; Kathy Wilson, executive director of the Racine Arts Council
- Rob Novak, historic brewing experience coordinator at Old World Wisconsin
- Matthew Prigge, writer and historian