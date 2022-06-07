Tuesday on Lake Effect: LGBTQ nondiscrimination laws, bike-friendly challenges, barn quilts, early brewing methods

Today on Lake Effect, We get a break down of the gaps in nondiscrimination laws for LGBTQ people living in Wisconsin. Then, learn about the longstanding challenges preventing cities like Milwaukee from becoming more bike friendly. We look at the history of barn quilts, and a project working to map them out in Racine County. Plus, learn how some of Milwaukee’s earliest residents brewed beer and how it’s being replicated today. And learn about the flapper culture of the roaring 20s.

