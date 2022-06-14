Tuesday on Lake Effect: veteran nursing home abuse, LeRoy Butler, "My Life In the Sunshine", Pink Boots Society

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll tell you about an investigation into abuse and mistreatment at a Wisconsin veterans nursing home. Then we’ll speak with Packers legend LeRoy Butler about what motivates his work as a philanthropist. Author Nabil Ayers joins us to talk about his new book, search for identity, and getting to know his father. Plus, we'll hear from one of the founders of the Pink Boots Society, an organization that supports women in the brewing industry.

