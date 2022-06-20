© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee RNC bid, same-sex parenthood, Milwaukee outdoor dining

Published June 20, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the potential for Milwaukee to host the Republican National Convention and hear about the concerns and possible benefits. Then, hear from a same-sex couple about their journey to becoming parents. Plus, we look at some of the best patios, food trucks, and drink trends that summer has to offer in Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces De La Frontera; Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson
  • Jake and Nick, parents from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; Dr. Kate Schoyer, reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin
  • Ann Christenson, dining critic for Milwaukee Magazine
