Monday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee RNC bid, same-sex parenthood, Milwaukee outdoor dining
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the potential for Milwaukee to host the Republican National Convention and hear about the concerns and possible benefits. Then, hear from a same-sex couple about their journey to becoming parents. Plus, we look at some of the best patios, food trucks, and drink trends that summer has to offer in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces De La Frontera; Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson
- Jake and Nick, parents from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; Dr. Kate Schoyer, reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Ann Christenson, dining critic for Milwaukee Magazine