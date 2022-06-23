Thursday on Lake Effect: downtown Milwaukee parking, improving road safety, housing market trends, Cancer zodiac
Today on Lake Effect, we explore why parking takes up so much of Milwaukee’s downtown area and what could be done to make it more people friendly. Then, learn how redesigning streets could improve road safety in Milwaukee. We look at the state of housing market and see if there are any signs of it letting up. Plus, learn about the Cancer zodiac.
Guests:
- Gard Pecor, senior market analyst at Co Star Group
- Robert Schneider, professor of urban planning at UW-Milwaukee
- Tina Balaka, managing broker with Shorewest Realtors; Courtney Stefaniak, realtor with Stefaniak Group
- Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olsen Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee