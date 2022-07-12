Tuesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin tribal income, avoiding ticks, sun protection, the Green Book
Today on Lake Effect, we explore why the pandemic has pushed Wisconsin tribes to look into ventures outside of gaming. We have some tips on how to avoid them and the Lyme Disease they carry. Then, look at the importance of protecting your skin from the sun, and the best ways to do it. Plus, learn about the lasting impact of the Green Book.
Guests:
- Mario Koran, investigative reporter at Wisconsin Watch; Marlon WhiteEagle, president of the Ho-Chunk nation
- Dean Nardelli, associate professor of health science at UW-Milwaukee
- Dr. Edit Olasz-Harken, associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Judge Derek Mosley, municipal court judge for the city of Milwaukee and Lake Effect contributor