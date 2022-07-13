Wednesday on Lake Effect: Supreme Court DNR decision, equitable abortion access, Milwaukee County trails
Today on Lake Effect, a recent decision by the State Supreme Court will allow a Natural Resources board member to stay past his term limit. We explore what that means for democracy and environmental policy. Then, look at how overturning Roe v. Wade will impact marginalized people. We look at the work of local artist Vedale Hill. Plus, learn about some of the hidden gems in the Milwaukee County Parks system of trails.
Guests:
- Tony Wilkin Gibart, executive director of Midwest Environmental Advocates; Dave Clausen, former Natural Resource Board member and current member of the Midwest Environmental Advocates board
- Stephanie Findlay, doctor of behavioral health at the Findlay Foundation’s medical clinic
- Vedale Hill, Milwaukee artist
- Jessica Wineberg, trails coordinator for Milwaukee County Parks