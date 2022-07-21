© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Mama Freeman, managing PTSD with yoga, Healing Spaces Initiative, Fleet Farm-Farm & Fleet origin stories

Published July 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about community activist Mama Freeman and her work in Milwaukee’s Garden Homes neighborhood. Then, learn about a program that helps veterans manage stress through yoga. We learn about Milwaukee's Healing Spaces Initiative. Plus, look at the real story behind Wisconsin’s dueling brands: Fleet Farm and Farm & Fleet. And we hear from soccer fans ahead of this weekend's historic matchup at Lambeau.

Guests:

  • Martha "Mama" Freeman, pastor at Alpha Omega Ministries and a community peacemaker
  • Rachel Bollaert, assistant clinical professor of exercise science at Marquette; Jacklynn Fitzgerald, assistant professor of psychology at Marquette
  • Angela Mitchell Reid, community outreach liaison for the city of Milwaukee
  • Archer Parquette, managing editor of Milwaukee Magazine
  • Soccer fans feature
