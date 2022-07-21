Thursday on Lake Effect: Mama Freeman, managing PTSD with yoga, Healing Spaces Initiative, Fleet Farm-Farm & Fleet origin stories
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about community activist Mama Freeman and her work in Milwaukee’s Garden Homes neighborhood. Then, learn about a program that helps veterans manage stress through yoga. We learn about Milwaukee's Healing Spaces Initiative. Plus, look at the real story behind Wisconsin’s dueling brands: Fleet Farm and Farm & Fleet. And we hear from soccer fans ahead of this weekend's historic matchup at Lambeau.
Guests:
- Martha "Mama" Freeman, pastor at Alpha Omega Ministries and a community peacemaker
- Rachel Bollaert, assistant clinical professor of exercise science at Marquette; Jacklynn Fitzgerald, assistant professor of psychology at Marquette
- Angela Mitchell Reid, community outreach liaison for the city of Milwaukee
- Archer Parquette, managing editor of Milwaukee Magazine
- Soccer fans feature