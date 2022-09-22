© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee's fiscal crisis, uplifting Latino businesses, 'Milked,' historical beer brewing

Published September 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the looming, fiscal crisis facing the City of Milwaukee. Then, meet a local woman whose mission is to help and uplift Latino business owners throughout Milwaukee. We look at a new book that explores the relationship between Wisconsin and Mexican farmers. Plus, learn about a beer brewed with historic Wisconsin wheat.

Guests:

  • Rob Henken is the president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Cristina Villanueva, owner of Ambas Financial Services in Milwaukee and co-founder of Negozee
  • Ruth Conniff, editor-in-chief of the Wisconsin Examiner and author of Milked: How an American Crisis Brought Together Midwestern Dairy Farmers and Mexican Workers
  • Mark Flynn, owner of Littleport Brewing in Racine; Charlie Tennessen, farmer who operates Anarchy Acres in Mount Pleasant
